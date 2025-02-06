Trump Reiterates 'Spectacular' Plan to Take Over Gaza

On Wednesday, some in the Trump administration seemed to walk back the president's audacious proposal of a US takeover of Gaza. But on Thursday, Trump himself doubled down on aspects of the plan, reports the BBC. "The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," he wrote on Truth Social. Palestinians living there "would be resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," and they "would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free." Then the redevelopment part:

The US, "working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"