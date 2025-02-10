Kanye West's X account has been deactivated, apparently by the rapper himself, following a dayslong stream of hate-filled posts . West, whose latest outburst of antisemitic and homophobic remarks began Thursday, spent Super Bowl Sunday ranting about Taylor Swift, among others, and admitted he has hit women in the past, Rolling Stone reports. In one of his last messages Sunday, he wrote: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip."

Earlier Sunday, Musk unfollowed West and placed a "potentially sensitive content" warning message on his account after a user complained that West was "posting literal porn on the timeline," the CBC reports. "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore," Musk said in a post replying to the user. West's page on X now says: "This account doesn't exist," the same message seen on other accounts that users have deactivated. Accounts that have been suspended, as West's was after he posted antisemitic rants in 2022, have a different message.

Critics including David Schwimmer strongly condemned West's posts, in which he repeatedly declared that he was a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler, Deadline reports. "We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," Schwimmer said on Instagram. In a post on X, Piers Morgan said: "So disappointed that Kanye West has deleted his X account… said nobody. From genius rap superstar to demented, vile, racist, anti-Semitic, misogynist, violence-inducing troll. What a sad, pathetic downfall." (More Kanye West stories.)