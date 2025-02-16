Crash Injured Her Parents, but She Had to Pay Tesla

Zhang Yazhou was sitting in the passenger seat of her Tesla Model 3 when she said she heard her father's panicked voice: The brakes don't work! Approaching a red light, her father swerved around two cars before plowing into an SUV and a sedan and crashing into a large concrete barrier. Stunned, Zhang gazed at the deflating airbag in front of her. She could never have imagined what was to come: Tesla sued her for defamation for complaining publicly about the car's brakes—and won. A Chinese court ordered Zhang to pay more than $23,000 in damages and publicly apologize to the $1.1 trillion company.

Zhang is not the only one to find herself in the crosshairs of Tesla, which is led by Elon Musk. Over the last four years, Tesla has sued at least six car owners in China who had sudden vehicle malfunctions, quality complaints, or accidents they claimed were caused by mechanical failures. The company has also sued at least six bloggers and two Chinese media outlets that wrote critically about the company, according to a review of public court documents and Chinese media reports by the AP. Tesla won all 11 cases for which the AP could determine the verdicts. Two judgments, including Zhang's, are on appeal. One case was settled out of court.

It is not common practice for automakers—in China or elsewhere—to sue their customers. But Tesla has pioneered an aggressive legal strategy and leveraged the patronage of powerful leaders in China's ruling Communist Party to silence critics, reap financial rewards, and limit its accountability. Tesla officials in China and the United States did not reply to requests for comment.

Tesla's record in China shows how Musk has thrived in a system in which regulators, the media, and the courts—which must all ultimately answer to the ruling Communist Party—are, by design, somewhat intertwined. Tesla has profited from the largesse of the Chinese state, winning unprecedented regulatory benefits, below-market rate loans, and large tax breaks. Tesla's windfall has extended to the courts—and not just in legal actions Tesla has brought against customers. In a review of public court documents, AP found that Tesla won nearly 90% of civil cases over safety, quality, or contract disputes brought by customers. Read the full story, which details some of the crashes and subsequent Tesla legal victories.