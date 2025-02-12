Sicilian Mob Suffers a 'Historic Blow'

Dawn raids, arrests of 150-plus in Palermo followed a 2-year investigation into La Casa Nostra
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 12, 2025 8:37 AM CST
Biggest Sting Against Casa Nostra Since '80s Nabs 150-Plus
Carabinieri officers are seen in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, on Oct. 28, 2022.   (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

The Mafia "continues to maintain its grip" in Sicily, according to local police, but that grip just loosened somewhat after dawn raids this week led to scores of arrests. The numbers are still settling, but various outlets report that between 150 and 180 individuals were detained and weapons were collected on Tuesday morning, in what area media is calling the largest crackdown against La Cosa Nostra in four decades, per CBS News.

Upward of 1,200 law enforcement officers were involved in the raids, aimed at "dismantling" mob clans in the area after two years of investigations. The blitz went after individuals with warrants for a variety of crimes, including drug trafficking, attempted murder, unlawful gambling, and extortion. In a statement, Roberto Lagalla, mayor of the Sicilian capital of Palermo, lauded the sting, calling it a "historic blow to the [Mafia] that is trying to reorganize itself in the various neighborhoods of Palermo and the province."

La Cosa Nostra, once the inspiration for movies like The Godfather, has been weakened in recent years by police suppression and the loss of power to other organized-crime syndicates such as Calabria's 'ndrangheta. But the New York Times notes the group, although it remains "strongly tied to the rules of its founding fathers and its ancient rituals," per Italy's Carabinieri, has also kept up with the times, avoiding meetings in recent years by using encrypted smartphones and other means to avoid capture. (More Mafia stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X