Digital Nomads, Get Thee to Miami

If you're a freelancer, consultant, or full-fledged employee whose company allows you to work remotely, you can potentially punch the clock from anywhere in the world—a perk that many such "digital nomads" take advantage of. In fact, nearly 40% of millennials work untethered to a physical office these days, per MBO Partners, which means this cohort—and other tech-savvy telecommuters from other generations—may be on the hunt for the best places to call home base. A Hostinger analysis cited by Quartz pulls out the 10 best American cities for those who work remotely, based on performance in such categories as the cost of living, freelance income potential, and how well the internet works in said locations: