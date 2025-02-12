Cheeky Petition Wants Denmark to Buy California

"Måke Califørnia Great Ægain" appears atop a cheeky petition calling for Denmark to buy the state of California—one that has garnered more than 210,000 signatures as of this writing. NBC News sees it as a "satirical counter offer" to President Trump's own proposal that the US purchase Greenland (which is owned by Denmark), and it's a humorous read.

The pitch: "Have you ever looked at a map and thought, 'You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.' Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality." Beyond the good weather, California also offers up a seemingly endless supply of avocado toast and tech bros—plus Disneyland, which could be redubbed "Hans Christian Andersenland."

The name change: Were the sale to go through, the name wouldn't stick. The petition proposes "New Denmark." SFGate notes the petition doesn't make clear whether Sacramento would remain the state capitol. "Solvang may be a better bet," it observes.

Were the sale to go through, the name wouldn't stick. The petition proposes "New Denmark." SFGate notes the petition doesn't make clear whether Sacramento would remain the state capitol. "Solvang may be a better bet," it observes. The supposed signatories: The "imaginary supporters" include ancient Scandinavian king Sven the Viking, Karen from accounting, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and the late Hans Christian Andersen.