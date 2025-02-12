Musk Is Now the 'De Facto President'

As Elon Musk stood beside him, President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that gives Musk's Department of Government Efficiency group control over hiring and firing at federal agencies. Six takes on what that means:



Josh Marshall, Talking Points Memo: "I don't think it's too much to say that it puts Musk functionally in control of the US government," he writes, noting that "political commissars" will be assigned to each federal agency and given control over hiring and firing, with a requirement that for every four people who are let go, only one person can be hired. "We're in dystopian quasi-science fiction territory here," Marshall concludes.