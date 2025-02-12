Hegseth Shoots Down Idea of Ukraine Joining NATO

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on his first overseas trip and met Wednesday with NATO and Ukrainian defense ministers in Brussels, giving what the BBC calls an "uncompromising speech." The Guardian has this line: that Hegseth is "here today to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe." Other key lines:

On a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders: He called this "an unrealistic objective" and an "illusionary goal," reports the New York Times, saying that Ukraine's insistence on this "will only prolong the war and cause more suffering. We will only end this devastating war and establish a durable peace by coupling allied strength with a realistic assessment of the battlefield." The BBC notes Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine's territory.