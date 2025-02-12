World / Pete Hegseth Hegseth Shoots Down Idea of Ukraine Joining NATO Says it's unrealistic for the country to return to pre-2014 borders By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Feb 12, 2025 11:41 AM CST Copied United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on his first overseas trip and met Wednesday with NATO and Ukrainian defense ministers in Brussels, giving what the BBC calls an "uncompromising speech." The Guardian has this line: that Hegseth is "here today to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe." Other key lines: On a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders: He called this "an unrealistic objective" and an "illusionary goal," reports the New York Times, saying that Ukraine's insistence on this "will only prolong the war and cause more suffering. We will only end this devastating war and establish a durable peace by coupling allied strength with a realistic assessment of the battlefield." The BBC notes Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine's territory. On NATO membership for Ukraine: "The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement," Hegseth said. On Europe stepping up: Hegseth called upon Europe to take on the brunt of the financial and military responsibility for Ukraine's defense, pushing for European NATO members to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. "Safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of NATO," he said. Europe, he said, should supply "the overwhelming share of future lethal and nonlethal aid to Ukraine." (More Pete Hegseth stories.) Report an error