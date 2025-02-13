Experts: In 10 Years' Time, Things on Earth Will Be Worse

Think things look dire now? It doesn't look like it's going to get better over the next decade, per the Atlantic Council, which surveys hundreds of experts annually to get their take on how planet Earth will be doing in the not-so-distant future. Their outlook this year: The world is going to be faring worse in 2035, according to the latest Global Foresight report, which cites worries over such things as an increasing number of nukes; various world conflicts; and "the chances of democratic depression" around the globe (spoiler alert—only a small minority think it's going to get better on that front). Some key findings from the more than 350 international experts surveyed, per Axios:

WWIII? About two-fifths of respondents believe we'll be plunged into another world war within 10 years' time.