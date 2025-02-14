Feds Remove References to Trans People on Stonewall Site

References to transgender people were removed Thursday from a National Park Service website for the Stonewall National Monument, a park and visitor center in New York that commemorates a 1969 riot that became a pivotal moment for the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The changes were made in the wake of an executive order President Trump signed on his first day in office calling for the federal government to define sex as only male or female, the AP reports. The National Park Service told the Washington Post it was implementing the order.

"This feels especially personal … when you're coming into the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement—where Pride began—and erasing the history of the LGBTQ rights movement by erasing trans folks," said Stacy Lentz, co-owner of the Stonewall Inn, per CNN.