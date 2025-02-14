'Small Luxury' for Valentine's Day Doesn't Have Small Price Tag

Valentine's chocolates always seek to show how deep your love is. This year, it may also show how deep your pockets are. With the price of cocoa beans setting unprecedented records on the commodities market, it will certainly turn the gift of love into a bigger financial commitment than it once was.



Price spike: "The price increase of cocoa is absolutely spectacular, [going on] 2 1/2 years," says Philippe de Selliers, the head of both Leonidas and Belgian chocolate federation Choprabisco. It stood at less than $2,000 a ton in the summer of 2022, but it took off last year and peaked at well over $12,000 during the Christmas season and has been hovering around $10,000 since, per the AP. "We are seeing unprecedented prices. They haven't been this high for the last 50 years," says Bart Van Besien, policy adviser for the Oxfam Fair Trade group.