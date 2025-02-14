Dimon Blows Up at Staff Over Remote Work

The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase made clear to employees this week that when it comes to his policy on remote work, the tradition of petitioning for redress of grievances has no place at the nation's largest bank. A group of employees has launched an online petition asking Dimon to reconsider his decision to make them work in the office five days a week. "Don't waste time on it," he told employees at a town hall in Ohio on Wednesday, Reuters reports. "I don't care how many people sign that f------ petition."

There were other tense moments at the meeting in Columbus as well, per the Hill, which has listened to a recording. Dimon said working from home hurts creativity, slows decision-making, and damages the youngest generation of employees. "They're being left behind socially, ideas, meeting people—in fact, my guess is most of you live in communities a hell of a lot less diverse than this room," he said. Even one day of remote work is too much, Dimon said. "And don't give me the s--- that 'work from home Friday' works. I call a lot of people on Friday. There's not a g--damn person to get a hold of."

The policy change takes effect in March, an internal memo said. Also, the CEO said in Columbus, everyone needs to be more efficient, per Reuters. JPMorgan's share price has about doubled over the past five years, and 2024 profits set a record. So some employees questioned where the harm is from working remotely. Dimon said they're free to walk. "You don't have to work at JP Morgan," he told the assembly. "So, the people of you who don't want to work at the company, that's fine with me."