Homeowner Who Shot Black Teen Takes Plea Deal

Andrew Lester, 86, injured Ralph Yarl, who had gone to the Missouri house by mistake
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 14, 2025 2:46 PM CST
Homeowner Who Shot Black Teen Pleads Guilty
Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness event, May 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.   (KCTV via AP, File)

An 86-year-old man who shot a Black teenager at his door has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and will avoid a high-profile trial in Missouri. Andrew Lester admitted to second-degree assault on Friday in the 2023 shooting of then 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, reports the AP. The teen, who was shot in the head and arm, survived the shooting, notes the Kansas City Star. Lester will be sentenced next month and faces up to 7 years in prison.

Yarl went to Lester's house by mistake at night—he was trying to pick up his younger siblings but got his addresses mixed up. Lester told police he was "scared to death" by the teenager and opened fire in self-defense. However, he was eventually charged with first-degree assault, and his trial was scheduled to start next week in Clay County. Yarl has graduated high school since the shooting and is now in college. (More Ralph Yarl stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X