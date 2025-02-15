NAACP Lists Brands Sticking With DEI in Consumer Guide

The NAACP wants Black Americans to direct their buying power toward companies that haven't pulled back from diversity, equity, and inclusion programs under Republican pressure, and the nation's oldest civil rights organization is listing which brands have stood by—or reversed—past commitments to DEI. The NAACP told the AP the spending guide it published Saturday is needed because DEI initiatives promote the social and economic advancement of Black Americans, who are projected to consume nearly $2 trillion in goods and services in nominal dollars by 2030, according to the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility.

"Diversity is better for the bottom line," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in announcing the effort to the AP. "In a global economy, those who reject the multicultural nature of consumerism and business will be left in the past they are living in." Keisha Bross, an economic strategist at the NAACP, said the organization is not calling for a boycott of companies but instead is encourage consumers to "buy in" on companies that back their values. The group encourages people of all backgrounds to use the Black Consumer Advisory.

The advisory praises Costco for standing by previous commitments, as well as Apple, Ben & Jerry's, Delta Airlines, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The NAACP is speaking with executives at companies named in the advisory for reversing their DEI policies—including Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Meta, McDonald's, and Tractor Supply. The guidance will be updated as companies roll back or reaffirm commitments to DEI. Corporations, governments, and other major institutions face pressure to roll back DEI policies amid a backlash from the Trump administration and Republican-led state governments. President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to end "illegal preferences and discrimination" in government.