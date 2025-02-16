In the Finger Lakes, a Killing 'Beyond Depraved'

Police in upstate New York say trans man was subjected to beatings and torture for weeks
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 16, 2025 6:00 AM CST
This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows victim Sam Nordquist.   (New York State Police via AP)

Police in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York have arrested five people in what they are describing as the horrific murder of a trans man that involved beatings and torture for more than a month. "The facts and the circumstances of this crime are beyond depraved," said James Ritts, the district attorney of Ontario County, reports the New York Times. Details:

  • Victim: The murder victim is identified as 24-year-old Sam Nordquist of Minnesota, who police say was a transgender man. His family says he traveled to New York state in September to meet an "online girlfriend" but had not been in contact since Jan. 1, according to a GoFundMe page. Police launched a missing-person investigation last week after being contacted by the family, reports CNN.

  • Suspects: Police arrested New York state residents Precious Arzuaga, 38; Jennifer A. Quijano, 30; Kyle Sage, 33; Patrick A. Goodwin, 30; and Emily Motyka, 19, per the AP. Police were still working out the details, but they say Nordquist appeared to be staying at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua with Arzuaga. Other suspects may have been living at the motel, too, including Goodwin, a registered sex offender, per the Times.
  • Killing: Police say Nordquist was subjected to beatings and torture for more than a month before his body was discarded in a field in neighboring Yates County. "In my 20-year law enforcement career, this is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated," said Capt. Kelly Swift of the State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
  • Possible hate crime: Authorities say they have not ruled out adding hate crime charges to the murder charges. Court documents allege Nordquist was assaulted with a table leg and broomstick, and also punched, kicked, and beaten with sticks and other objects, reports the New York Post. "No human being should have to endure what Sam endured," said Ritts.
