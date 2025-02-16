In the Finger Lakes, a Killing 'Beyond Depraved'

Police in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York have arrested five people in what they are describing as the horrific murder of a trans man that involved beatings and torture for more than a month. "The facts and the circumstances of this crime are beyond depraved," said James Ritts, the district attorney of Ontario County, reports the New York Times. Details:

Victim: The murder victim is identified as 24-year-old Sam Nordquist of Minnesota, who police say was a transgender man. His family says he traveled to New York state in September to meet an "online girlfriend" but had not been in contact since Jan. 1, according to a GoFundMe page. Police launched a missing-person investigation last week after being contacted by the family, reports CNN.