Author: I'm the Mom of Baby No. 13 for Elon Musk

Elon Musk thinks the world needs more people, and he keeps doing his part. Conservative children's book author Ashley St. Clair announced on his X platform that she has given birth to Musk's 13th child, reports Page Six. St. Clair, 31, said she gave birth five months ago and only went public because a tabloid reporter was about to break the story. Musk himself has not acknowledged the birth, and People reports that the pair appear to be still working out a financial arrangement.
St. Clair and Musk have been "privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," tweeted Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair. In a since-deleted tweet, St. Clair urged Musk to "finish their agreement," notes the outlet. Musk, 53, has a dozen other children with multiple women, including the singer-songwriter Grimes. St. Clair is the author of Elephants Are Not Birds, described by Brave Books as "a Christian, Conservative children's book that tackles the topic of identity." (More Elon Musk stories.)