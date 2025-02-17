First Openly Gay Imam Killed in South Africa

A man regarded as the first openly gay Muslim imam has been fatally shot while sitting in a car in South Africa in what many are calling an assassination because of his teachings. Muhsin Hendricks, 57, was ambushed by two men in a pick-up truck while visiting the southern city of Gqeberha on Saturday, the AP reports. Police said the men involved in the killing had their faces covered. A security video of the shooting shows one of them jumping out of their vehicle, running up to the car Hendricks was in and firing a pistol multiple times through a side window. Police said Hendricks was with a driver, who survived.