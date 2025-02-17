Two Murderers Have Hosted SNL ? Behind Mulaney's Joke

As part of the opening monologue in Sunday night's anniversary show for Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney joked about how difficult some of the celebrity hosts could be:
- "Over the course of 50 years, 894 people have hosted Saturday Night Live, and it amazes me that only two of them have committed murder," he said.
So who might he be talking about? The online chatter was leaning toward Robert Blake and OJ Simpson, though the names of Alec Baldwin and Robert Wagner also surfaced, reports People, the New York Post, and Yahoo Entertainment. Simpson hosted in 1978 and Blake in 1982. Both were acquitted in their criminal trials (Blake in the shooting death of his wife), but both were found liable in civil trials. Baldwin, who has hosted multiple times, had involuntary manslaughter charges dismissed in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins; Wagner, who hosted in 1989, has long been the subject of rumors in the death of wife Natalie Wood, though he was never charged. (More John Mulaney stories.)