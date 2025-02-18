Report: Hamas Will Hand Over Hostages' Bodies This Week

Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four hostages from Hamas Thursday, an Israeli security official tells news outlets including the Times of Israel, the Jerusalem Post, and Reuters. In addition, sources tell NBC News Israel and Hamas are in talks to double the number of living hostages released this weekend to six from an original plan of three. If that happens and both the Thursday and Saturday releases go as planned, just four of the 33 hostages scheduled to be released during the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement will remain in Gaza; all four of those are believed to be dead. They are believed to be scheduled to be returned to Israel Feb. 27.