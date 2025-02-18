10th Polar Vortex of the Season Hits US

Harsh cold descended on the nation's midsection Monday as a polar vortex gripped the Rockies and Northern Plains on the heels of weekend storms that pummeled the Eastern US with floods, killing at least 14 people. The National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening cold" as wind chills dropped to minus 60 Fahrenheit in parts of North Dakota on Monday and minus 50 F in parts of Montana, the AP reports. Tuesday morning was forecast to be even colder. Extreme cold warnings were issued for an 11-state swath of the US stretching from the Canadian border to Oklahoma and central Texas, where the Arctic front was expected to bring near-record cold temperatures and wind chills in the single digits by midweek.

Meteorologists had predicted that parts of the US would experience the 10th and coldest polar vortex event this season. Weather forces in the Arctic are pushing chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the US and Europe. Meanwhile, avalanche warnings were issued for numerous areas of the Rocky Mountains, with the danger rated high in portions of Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. The Mount Washington Avalanche Center also issued an avalanche warning Monday for areas of the White Mountains in New Hampshire. Two ice climbers were rescued in the White Mountains on Sunday after triggering an avalanche that partially buried one of them, officials said.