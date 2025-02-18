FCC Chair Thanks Sheryl Crow for Ditching Her Tesla

Consider Brendan Carr unimpressed. The FCC chair responded to Sheryl Crow's Tesla move—the singer sold off her EV and donated the proceeds to NPR in a rebuke to Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk—with a sarcastic post on Musk's X social network Saturday, the Hill reports. "I know celebrities are hesitant to weigh in on hot button issues, so I appreciate Sheryl Crow making an argument here—not through words alone, but through her actions—that Congress should not force taxpayers to subsidize NPR. Bravo," he wrote. He followed that up with a post suggesting other celebrities follow suit in order to "keep NPR going without taxpayer dollars," the New York Post reports. (More NPR stories.)