FCC Chair Thanks Sheryl Crow for Ditching Her Tesla

Says more celebs should do the same to fund NPR
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2025 5:50 AM CST
FCC Chair Thanks Sheryl Crow for Ditching Her Tesla
Sheryl Crow arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Consider Brendan Carr unimpressed. The FCC chair responded to Sheryl Crow's Tesla move—the singer sold off her EV and donated the proceeds to NPR in a rebuke to Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk—with a sarcastic post on Musk's X social network Saturday, the Hill reports. "I know celebrities are hesitant to weigh in on hot button issues, so I appreciate Sheryl Crow making an argument here—not through words alone, but through her actions—that Congress should not force taxpayers to subsidize NPR. Bravo," he wrote. He followed that up with a post suggesting other celebrities follow suit in order to "keep NPR going without taxpayer dollars," the New York Post reports. (More NPR stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X