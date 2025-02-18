Lost Dog Lands at Just the Right Shelter

A Good Samaritan who picked up a stray dog and couldn't find her owner brought her to the local shelter—where she inadvertently found her owner. As the Centre Daily Times in Alabama reports, the story goes a little like this: Cheyenne Campbell let her rescue dog Emma out to use the, er, facilities about five months ago. When Emma didn't return, Campbell went "door to door, checking all the sites and just called around trying to find her. But nobody in the whole neighborhood had seen her," says Jenny Harris, the assistant manager at 2nd Chance Shelter. Emma was nowhere to be found—until that Good Samaritan spotted her about 10 miles away and, after futilely searching for her owners, brought her to the shelter in Boaz on Feb. 7, reports People.