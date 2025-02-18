Lost Dog Lands at Just the Right Shelter

A Good Samaritan who picked up a stray dog and couldn't find her owner brought her to the local shelter—where she inadvertently found her owner. As the Centre Daily Times in Alabama reports, the story goes a little like this: Cheyenne Campbell let her rescue dog Emma out to use the, er, facilities about five months ago. When Emma didn't return, Campbell went "door to door, checking all the sites and just called around trying to find her. But nobody in the whole neighborhood had seen her," says Jenny Harris, the assistant manager at 2nd Chance Shelter. Emma was nowhere to be found—until that Good Samaritan spotted her about 10 miles away and, after futilely searching for her owners, brought her to the shelter in Boaz on Feb. 7, reports People.
The catch? Campbell works at 2nd Chance, and Emma, who came into the shelter "nervous" and "timid," recognized her voice. "Emma was behind the counter and when Cheyenne started talking, Emma went crazy wagging her tail and jumping," reads a Facebook post by the shelter. Concludes the post: "We are all so happy that she was found and nothing bad had happened to her before she was rescued and reunited with her family. It was surely fate that brought Emma to the shelter where her mama works. Go enjoy your second chance in life with your family Emma."