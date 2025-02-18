Some Good News After Toronto Plane Crash

Details are still developing regarding the Delta Air Lines plane that flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport Monday, injuring at least 18 people, but there were some positive updates Monday night. Three people were originally reported to have suffered critical injuries—including a child—but officials later said they were not aware of any critical injuries, CP24 reports. The child who was injured is now reported to be in good condition. "The airplane was designed to take a hit like this," one aviation analyst tells CNN , explaining that the Bombardier CRJ900's tail is designed to break off if the plane flips. "Always keep your seat belt snugly fastened. It will save your life," he adds.

It's not clear what caused the plane to overturn, though the area was experiencing strong winds at the time and had recently gotten snow. Meanwhile, passengers were reporting what it was like onboard the plane, from which fire erupted after the impact. "It was mass chaos," says one. "I was upside down, a lady next to me was upside down, we kind of let ourselves go and fell to hit the ceiling, which was [a] surreal feeling, and then everybody was just like, 'Get out, get out, get out,' we could smell jet fuel." (This is the fourth major aviation disaster in North America over the past month. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has started firing staffers at the FAA.)