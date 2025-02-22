River Thames Has Been a Burial Site for 6K Years

Researchers taking the most comprehensive look yet at ancient bones dredged from the River Thames in London have dated some of the remains back 6,000 years, reports Gizmodo. However, Live Science reports that most of them date from the Bronze Age (2300 to 800 BC) and the Iron Age (800 BC to AD 43), and one theory is that ritualized water burials were in vogue in this span. "We can now say with confidence that these don't appear to just be bones that have steadily accumulated in the river through time," says Nichola Arthur, a curator at the Natural History Museum in London, and lead author of the study in Antiquity. "There really was something significant going on in the Bronze and Iron Ages."