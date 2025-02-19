RFK Jr. Says Panel Will Look at Vaccination Schedule

To earn the vote he needed to become the nation's top health official, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a special promise to a US senator: He would not change the nation's current vaccination schedule. But on Tuesday, speaking for the first time to thousands of US Health and Human Services agency employees, he vowed to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule that prevents measles, polio, and other dangerous diseases, the AP reports.

"Nothing is going to be off limits," Kennedy said, adding that pesticides, food additives, microplastics, antidepressants, and the electromagnetic waves emitted by cellphones and microwaves also would be studied to see if they have contributed to a rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and obesity that have plagued the American public.