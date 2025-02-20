Millions of Dead People Aren't Getting Social Security Checks

Trump, Musk have claimed otherwise
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 19, 2025 6:49 PM CST
Millions of Dead People Aren't Getting Social Security Checks
"They’re obviously fraudulent or incompetent," Trump said Tuesday.   (Pool via AP)

The Trump administration is falsely claiming that tens of millions of dead people over 100 years old are receiving Social Security payments, the AP reports. Over the past few days, President Trump and Elon Musk have said on social media and in press briefings that people who are 100, 200, and even 300 years old are improperly getting benefits—a "HUGE problem," Musk wrote. It is true that improper payments have been made, including some to dead people. But the numbers thrown out by Musk and the White House are overstated and misrepresent Social Security data.

  • What has the Trump administration said about payments to centenarians? On Tuesday, Trump said that "we have millions and millions of people over 100 years old" receiving Social Security benefits. He said Social Security would be "very powerful" if those people were removed from the system.
  • So are tens of millions of people over 100 years old receiving benefits? No. Part of the confusion comes from Social Security's software system based on the COBOL programming language, which has a lack of date type. This means that some entries with missing or incomplete birthdates will default to a reference point of more than 150 years ago. Reports from the Social Security Administration's inspector general state that the agency has not established a new system to properly annotate death information in its database, which included roughly 18.9 million Social Security numbers of people born in 1920 or earlier but were not marked as deceased. This does not mean, however, that these individuals were receiving benefits. A 2023 report states that "almost none of the numberholders discussed in the report currently receive SSA payments." As of 2015, the agency automatically stops payments to people who are older than 115 years old.

  • How big of a problem is Social Security fraud? A 2024 report from Social Security's inspector general states that from fiscal 2015 through 2022, the agency paid out almost $8.6 trillion in benefits, including $71.8 billion—or less than 1%—in improper payments, mostly overpayments to living people. In early January, the US Treasury clawed back more than $31 million in federal payments—not just Social Security payments—that improperly went to dead people, a recovery that former Treasury official David Lebryk said was "just the tip of the iceberg." The Treasury estimated that it would recover $215 million over three years.
(More Social Security stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X