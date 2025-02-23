You Might Want to Listen to Your FOMO

Atlantic writer Faith Hill has FOMO. In fact, she labels it "chronic FOMO" in her essay. This "fear of missing out" results in a jam-packed social schedule in her late 20s because Hill finds it so hard to say no to anything. "This is no way to live, you might be thinking," she writes, referring to the bad rap FOMO frequently gets—the idea that it makes a person unable to be satisfied with the moment for fear something better might be out there. But Hill's essay is more of a defense of her life as a "FOMO extremist:"
- "I suspect my FOMO may have served me well. Sometimes you need a little anxiety to push you into doing something positive. And if you don't go on the hike or the beach trip or the roller coaster, you quite literally will miss out. Why are we all so set on pretending that's not the case?"
Her essay tracks the origins of FOMO to the 2004 essay that coined the term by Patrick McGinnis, who similarly didn't view it as a negative. Hill describes herself as an introvert for whom socializing doesn't come naturally, and she views FOMO as helpful in overcoming that and learning new interests. She's not advocating you "run yourself into the ground," however. "FOMO isn't a master you need to obediently follow but, as McGinnis put it, a 'tap on the shoulder' reminding you that your existence is transient and you need to decide how to spend it." (Read the full essay, which tracks the difference between "aspirational FOMO" and "herd FOMO.")