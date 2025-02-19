Tennis Star Cries Mid-Match After Spotting 'Fixated' Fan

Tennis matches sometimes end in tears. But the waterworks don't usually come soon after the start, as in Emma Raducanu's second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Brit broke down crying and walked behind the umpire's chair after the second game—and not because she was down 2-0 against Czech player Karolina Muchova. In the first few rows of stands, Raducanu had spotted a so-called fan who'd approached her in a public area on Monday, per NBC News . The Women's Tennis Association said he'd exhibited "fixated behavior" and would be banned from future WTA events "pending a threat assessment."

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, previously spoke about fearing for her safety and "constantly looking over my shoulder" after a stalker repeatedly showed up at her home, leaving unwanted notes and gifts. He was convicted in the UK in 2022 and received a five-year restraining order. The WTA said "player safety is our top priority" and it is "actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support." Raducanu, who broke a four-match losing streak in the tournament's first round with a straight-set win over Greece's Maria Sakkari, ended up losing the match to Muchova, 7-6 (8-6) 6-4, per the BBC. (More Emma Raducanu stories.)