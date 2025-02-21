DOJ Investigating Fraud at UnitedHealth

The Justice Department is investigating Medicare billing practices at UnitedHealth Group, the $400 billion company that owns the largest US health insurer, whose CEO was gunned down in early December. According to the Wall Street Journal , a civil fraud investigation is examining whether the company recorded questionable diagnoses to trigger extra payments from Medicare, as previous Journal reporting suggested. Under Medicare Advantage plans, private insurers receive a set payment from the federal government to manage healthcare for older people looking for extra benefits, but receive increased payments for patients with certain diagnoses, per Reuters .

Previous reporting by the Journal found UnitedHealth added diagnoses to patients' records for conditions that weren't treated by a doctor and that patients examined by UnitedHealth-employed doctors saw huge increases in "revenue-generating diagnoses" after joining the company's Medicare Advantage plans. Doctors claimed they were trained to document lucrative diagnoses they sometimes viewed as obscure or irrelevant.

Individuals cited in the Journal's reporting say they were recently interviewed by DOJ attorneys. A nurse practitioner who claimed the company encouraged her to diagnose an obscure hormonal condition without a lab test says, "They were looking at, 'Is this abuse?'" UnitedHealth has not responded to the reported investigation, said to have been in the process for months, but previously said its practices lead to earlier detection of diseases and more accurate diagnoses. Its shares were down about 9% Friday morning, per CNBC. The DOJ previously sued the company, citing antitrust concerns. (More UnitedHealth Group stories.)