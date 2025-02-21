Ex-NFL Player Arrested Protesting MAGA Plaque

Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe pushed back against the "Make America Great Again" movement at a meeting of the California city of Huntington Beach City Council, earning an arrest for his efforts. The details:
- Impetus: According to the New York Times, the 43-year-old showed up at the meeting on Tuesday evening to protest plans for a 50th anniversary plaque to be erected at the Huntington Beach Central Library—one that uses the "MAGA" acronym to spell out the words "magical," "alluring," "galvanizing," and "adventurous." In addition, the plaque would contain the line "Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!," also tapping into the "hope and change" and "build back better" slogans adopted by the camps of former Presidents Obama and Biden.