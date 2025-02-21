DOJ: 'Bonnie & Clyde' Made Romantic Stop While Criming

Feds say couple on robbery spree made Vegas stop to get hitched, then saw a Valentine's Day bust
By Jenn Gidman, Newser Staff
Posted Feb 21, 2025 1:12 PM CST
Screenshot from security footage showing one of the alleged robberies.   (DOJ, via CBS News)

Authorities say a couple busted for an armed robbery spree across California has been indicted by a federal grand jury, with some interesting details on what they allegedly did while they were criming and how their two-week run last year came to an end. Per a DOJ release cited by CBS News, 36-year-old Antonio Lamar Bland and the ironically named Abigail Luckey, 49, both from North Hollywood, were hit with robbery, attempted robbery, and other charges, as was a third alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Ronnie Tucker of Long Beach.

  • Purported crimes: The trio was said to have pulled off a series of robberies of various 7-Eleven stores and doughnut shops, as well as a smoke shop, across Los Angeles and Orange counties from January 29, 2024, through Feb. 14 of that year. The robberies "usually involved Bland and Tucker, who entered each business wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks," per the release. The crimes were all said to have taken place in the dead of night, no earlier than 10:30pm and always before the sun came up, per the Los Angeles Times. During multiple robberies, Luckey allegedly "waited outside for ... Bland and Tucker to complete the robbery and fled the scene in a white four-door sedan owned by Luckey when they returned to the vehicle," per the release.

  • Romantic pit stop: Authorities say that, in the middle of those dozen or so robberies, Bland and Luckey swung through Las Vegas on Feb. 6 to get hitched. After their nuptials, the couple headed back to Southern California to commit yet another armed robbery, per the DOJ.
  • Bust: The Justice Department says the three were finally busted on Valentine's Day last year, when they tried to pull off an early-morning robbery of a doughnut shop in the city of Downey. Cops say a firearm was also found in their getaway vehicle.
  • What's next: "Anytime someone takes a gun into a place of business to rob it, victims are traumatized and there is a potential for tragic consequences," said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office, per the release. "If convicted, these individuals face significant prison time." All three defendants—who would see a maximum sentence of 20 years on each robbery count alone, in addition to the potential for years more behind bars over the other charges—have been in custody since last year. A trial is set for May 6.
