DOJ: 'Bonnie & Clyde' Made Romantic Stop While Criming

Authorities say a couple busted for an armed robbery spree across California has been indicted by a federal grand jury, with some interesting details on what they allegedly did while they were criming and how their two-week run last year came to an end. Per a DOJ release cited by CBS News, 36-year-old Antonio Lamar Bland and the ironically named Abigail Luckey, 49, both from North Hollywood, were hit with robbery, attempted robbery, and other charges, as was a third alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Ronnie Tucker of Long Beach.

Purported crimes: The trio was said to have pulled off a series of robberies of various 7-Eleven stores and doughnut shops, as well as a smoke shop, across Los Angeles and Orange counties from January 29, 2024, through Feb. 14 of that year. The robberies "usually involved Bland and Tucker, who entered each business wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks," per the release. The crimes were all said to have taken place in the dead of night, no earlier than 10:30pm and always before the sun came up, per the Los Angeles Times. During multiple robberies, Luckey allegedly "waited outside for ... Bland and Tucker to complete the robbery and fled the scene in a white four-door sedan owned by Luckey when they returned to the vehicle," per the release.