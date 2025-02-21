Judge Holds Off on Dismissing Charges Against NYC Mayor

The judge overseeing the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams held off on dismissing the charges against him Friday. Instead, Judge Dale E. Ho appointed a lawyer to put together "independent arguments" on the unusual request by prosecutors, reports the New York Times . The upshot is that Adams' legal fate will now be in limbo for at least a couple more weeks, per the AP .

The Justice Department under President Trump has asked that the charges be dropped, a controversial move that prompted multiple federal prosecutors in New York to resign. Critics say Adams struck an improper deal with the feds to cooperate with Trump's immigration policies in exchange for dropping the charges. The controversy prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to consider taking the rare step of removing Adams from office, but she opted to impose new restrictions on him instead.