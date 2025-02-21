Governor, Trump Exchange Threats at White House

A White House session of the National Governors Association disintegrated into an exchange of threats between Maine Gov. Janet Mills and President Trump on Friday, with the host insisting, "We are the federal law" and the Democrat promising to see him "in court." The clash began when Trump brought up his executive order to prohibit trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, including at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The president repeated the false claim that two female boxers at the Paris Olympics last year are transgender, the Hill reports. He then went looking for Mills.

"Is Maine here, the governor of Maine?" Trump asked when addressing the group, per the AP. He'd also singled her out Thursday when speaking to the Republican Governors Association. Trump then asked Mills if she will comply with his order. "I'm complying with state and federal law," the governor answered. "We are the federal law," Trump countered. "You better do it because you're not going to get federal funding." Mills' response: "Good, I'll see you in court, I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one." Trump's: "Enjoy your life after governor, because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

The organization that governs high school sports in Maine said this month that it will continue to allow transgender female athletes to compete, saying it will follow the Maine Human Rights Act. The law prohibits discrimination based on gender identity. Mills elaborated in a statement after the White House meeting, per Politico. "If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides," she said. "The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats."