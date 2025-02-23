Alex Rodriguez Hits From Half-Court, Wins Student $10K

Retired baseball star came through at halftime of Army-Bucknell game
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 23, 2025 4:25 PM CST
Alex Rodriguez Hits From Half-Court, Wins Student $10K
Minnesota Timberwolves minority owners Marc Lore, middle left, and Alex Rodriguez, middle right, watch an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in December in Minneapolis.   (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood Sunday, making a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000. The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot during halftime of the Army-Bucknell basketball game in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, which the Bison won 84-53. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students, the AP reports. "That is a beautiful thing," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez celebrated with the student, who is from Philadelphia, per MLB.com. "We've converted him from a Phillies fan to a Yankee fan," said Rodriguez. The three-time baseball MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company, Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell, and Leiser is a trustee. Rodriguez is a majority owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. The student said he'll use the money to "help my parents pay for my tuition." Rodriguez added, "Parents, you're welcome." MLB has video of the basket here.

