Birmingham Comes Up With 'Ugly' Solution to Gun Violence

There's already been at least one vigil this year held for victims of gun violence in the Alabama city of Birmingham, which claimed a record 150-plus homicides last year and has already had more than a dozen in early 2025. "We just heard ... backfiring of a car that was driving by," and "the reaction here ... was everybody stopped because it sounded so much like gunfire," Democratic state Rep Juandalynn Givan, who attended the recent vigil, tells WBMA . In January, the Birmingham Crime Commission released a nearly 70-page report designed to serve as a map to help cut down on homicides and firearms violence, with strategies including boosting the number of cops patrolling the streets and expanding outreach, per Alabama Public Radio .

But the New York Times covers one program that's proven polarizing: large yellow concrete barriers in the streets of Birmingham's East Lake neighborhood, designed to stymie drive-by shooters by cutting off escape routes and otherwise slowing them down. The initiative, which also includes more speed bumps and stop signs, gets a mixed reaction from locals, with some noting the barriers have cut down on speeding, while others say they've worsened traffic and aren't too helpful at stopping shootings. "The thing about barriers [is that] bullets can fly over them," one resident notes, calling them "ugly." The roadblocks show "just how hard it is to make a neighborhood feel safer—let alone be safer—and have become a symbol of Birmingham's cycle of grief, outrage, and, often, futility in the fight against gun violence." More here, including stats suggesting the barriers may be making a dent.