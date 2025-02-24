AA Flight Requests Diversion While Over the Caspian Sea

An American Airlines flight carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members made an unexpected landing in Rome on Sunday due to a bomb threat. The airline said Flight AA292, which had departed New York's JFK Airport for New Delhi, touched down in the Italian capital around 5:30pm local time "due to a possible security issue" that was later deemed "non-credible," per NBC News. The threat had been sent via email, per NBC and ABC News. This comes after a record-setting year for bomb threats against India's airports and airlines. A rep for Rome-Fiumicino Airport said the crew requested a flight diversion when the plane was "over the Caspian Sea, a three hours' flight from Rome," indicating the security concern was "serious" but "not urgent," per NBC.