2 Big Surprises Among SAG Awards Winners

The papal thriller Conclave won best ensemble and Timothée Chalamet took best actor at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, a pair of twists that added a few wrinkles to awards season. All the momentum going into the SAG Awards was with Sean Baker's Anora, which had won with the producers, directors, and writers guilds. Now, with Edward Berger's Vatican-set drama winning the guild's top award, what will nab best picture in a week's time at the Academy Awards is, again, anyone's guess. That wasn't the only surprise in the ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and streamed live by Netflix. More from the AP: