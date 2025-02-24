Cardinal Dolan: Francis Is 'Probably Close to Death'

For the past 10 days, Pope Francis has been battling pneumonia in both lungs, had to receive blood transfusions for a condition tied to anemia—and now is in the beginning stages of kidney insufficiency, though doctors in Rome say it's under control and that the ailing 88-year-old pontiff hasn't had any further respiratory complications since he suffered a serious asthmatic respiratory crisis on Saturday, reports the AP. Francis remains hospitalized in critical condition, but Sunday night "passed well," and "the pope slept and is resting," a Vatican statement said on Monday.

The statement noted that the pope, who's reportedly in good spirits, isn't requiring liquid nutrition or other alternative forms of feeding at the moment and can feed himself. At the moment, doctors' biggest fear is that Francis will contract sepsis, a severe blood infection that can develop during bouts with pneumonia—which could be very worrisome for someone of the pope's age and condition.