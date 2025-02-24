Cardinal Dolan: Francis Is 'Probably Close to Death'

For the past 10 days, Pope Francis has been battling pneumonia in both lungs, had to receive blood transfusions for a condition tied to anemia—and now is in the beginning stages of kidney insufficiency, though doctors in Rome say it's under control and that the ailing 88-year-old pontiff hasn't had any further respiratory complications since he suffered a serious asthmatic respiratory crisis on Saturday, reports the AP. Francis remains hospitalized in critical condition, but Sunday night "passed well," and "the pope slept and is resting," a Vatican statement said on Monday.
- The statement noted that the pope, who's reportedly in good spirits, isn't requiring liquid nutrition or other alternative forms of feeding at the moment and can feed himself. At the moment, doctors' biggest fear is that Francis will contract sepsis, a severe blood infection that can develop during bouts with pneumonia—which could be very worrisome for someone of the pope's age and condition.
- In a homily delivered Sunday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged that Francis was "in very, very fragile health and probably close to death," reports the New York Times. Dolan said that Catholics worldwide were all standing by "the bedside of a dying father," though Dolan added he was still clinging to hope that the pope might "bounce back," per the AP.
- A message penned by Francis himself made its way online over the weekend to comfort the faithful, reports Fox News. "I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children," the pope wrote on X on Sunday. "Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!"
- He also said: "I urge you to continue your apostolate with joy and to be a sign of a love that embraces everyone. ... May we transform evil into goodness and build a fraternal world. Do not be afraid to take risks for love!"
- Some cast members of Conclave, the Oscar-nominated film about picking a new pope, had a message for the pope, per the Guardian. "We are very, very worried for our pope. We love this pope—Papa Francesco, Pope Francis," actor Isabella Rossellini, who played Sister Agnes in the film, said, adding she was hoping for his "quick recovery." Sergio Castellitto, who played Cardinal Tedesco, said, "For us that live in Rome ... our relationship as Italians to the pope is much closer. ... I really wish him well."
