Senate Pulling All-Night 'Vote-a-Rama'

Senators began chugging through an all-night budget "vote-a-rama" Thursday, a crucial, if dreaded, step toward unleashing a $340 billion package President Trump's team says it needs for mass deportations and security measures that top the Republican agenda. If ever there was a time to watch Congress in action, this might be it. Or not. Senators have been voting for hours on one amendment after another diving into intricate policy details, largely from Democrats trying to halt the package. The result will be a final push by the Republicans, expected in the early hours of the morning, to use their majority power to pass it on a party-line vote, the AP reports.

With little power in the minority to stop the onslaught, Democrats instead are using the all-night debate to force GOP senators into potentially embarrassing votes—including the first one, on blocking tax breaks to billionaires. It was turned back, on procedural grounds. So were many others. "This is going to be a long, drawn-out fight," warned Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. The package that senators are pushing forward is what Republicans view as a down payment on Trump's agenda, part of a broader effort that will eventually include legislation to extend some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and other priorities. That's being assembled by House Speaker Mike Johnson in a separate budget package that also seeks up to $2 trillion in reductions to health care and other programs.

Trump has preferred what he calls one "big, beautiful bill," but the White House is open to the Senate's strategy of working on the border package first, then turning to tax cuts later this year. As voting began, the president signaled his go-ahead, posting a thank you to Senate Majority Leader John Thune "and the Republican Senate, for working so hard on funding the Trump Border Agenda." (Click for more details on what's in the package—and why another vote-a-rama will be necessary.)