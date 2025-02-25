Ramaswamy Avoids DOGE in Launch of Ohio Run

Vivek Ramaswamy has formally launched his bid to become the next governor of Ohio, reports CNN. And the Cincinnati native quickly earned two big endorsements in the 2026 race—that of President Trump and Elon Musk, reports the Hill.
- Trump: "I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL," wrote Trump on Truth Social. "He's Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country," Trump added, before bestowing his "complete and total endorsement" in all caps.
- Musk: "Good luck, you have my full endorsement!" tweeted Musk. Ramaswamy and Musk initially led the new Department of Government Efficiency together before Ramaswamy bowed out, reportedly amid tensions between the two, per Politico.
The latter story notes that Ramaswamy might not actually be thrilled about the link to DOGE. The tech entrepreneur played up virtually every aspect of his bio during his launch on Monday evening, but he didn't mention the cost-cutting agency. Politico suggests that may be because he's leery of blowback given that Ohio has roughly 55,000 civilian federal workers. (More Vivek Ramaswamy stories.)