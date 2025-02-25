Ramaswamy Avoids DOGE in Launch of Ohio Run

Vivek Ramaswamy has formally launched his bid to become the next governor of Ohio, reports CNN . And the Cincinnati native quickly earned two big endorsements in the 2026 race—that of President Trump and Elon Musk, reports the Hill .

The latter story notes that Ramaswamy might not actually be thrilled about the link to DOGE. The tech entrepreneur played up virtually every aspect of his bio during his launch on Monday evening, but he didn't mention the cost-cutting agency. Politico suggests that may be because he's leery of blowback given that Ohio has roughly 55,000 civilian federal workers. (More Vivek Ramaswamy stories.)