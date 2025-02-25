One-Third of Canceled US Contracts Won't Yield Savings

News accounts continue to challenge Elon Musk's claims of major savings thanks to the Department of Government Efficiency he runs. On Monday, DOGE published an updated "wall of receipts" list of about 2,300 contracts that have been terminated across the federal government. The problem? The AP reports that nearly 800 of those cancellations won't yield any savings whatsoever because the money already has been committed.

"It's like confiscating used ammunition after it's been shot when there's nothing left in it. It doesn't accomplish any policy objective," says Charles Tiefer, an expert on government contracting law. "Their terminating so many contracts pointlessly obviously doesn't accomplish anything for saving money."