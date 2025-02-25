US Teen in Custody in Paris After Death of Newborn

A grim crime in Paris: Police say an 18-year-old American woman gave birth and then threw her newborn out of a hotel room window, reports CBS News. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the unidentified teenager is in custody after undergoing medical treatment related to the birth, per CNN. Authorities are investigating the possibility that the teen was in denial of her pregnancy or perhaps unaware of it.
She'd been traveling in Europe with other young adults on a trip organized by a Massachusetts group called EF Gap Year, per the AP. "We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event," says a spokesperson, adding that the organization is cooperating with authorities. Accounts differ on whether the teen was staying on the second or third floor of her hotel. (More Paris stories.)