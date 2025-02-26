Apple Shareholders Reject Attempt to Scrap DEI Programs

Tech giants including Google are abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion goals—but shareholders at the most valuable tech company of them all aren't interested in following their lead. In a vote at Tuesday's annual meeting, Apple shareholders rejected a proposal to end the company's DEI programs, CBS News reports. The proposal was put forward by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, which argued that the policies could cause "litigation, reputational, and financial risks," and "therefore financial risks" to shareholders, reports Fast Company .

Apple had urged shareholders to reject the proposal, saying the measure was "inappropriately" trying to "micromanage" its business, the BBC reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook defended diversity policies during the meeting's question-and-answer period. "We've never had quotas or targets for Apple," he said, per CBS News. "Our strength has always come from hiring the very best people and then providing a culture of collaboration."

Cook acknowledged, however, that some programs might have to change under the Trump administration's policies. "As the legal landscape around this issue evolves, we may need to make some changes to comply, but our north star of dignity and respect for everyone and our work to that end will never waver," Cook said. "We'll continue to work together to create a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work." (More Apple stories.)