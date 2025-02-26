Judge Block Trump's Suspension of Refugee System

A federal judge in Seattle blocked President Donald Trump's suspension of the nation's refugee admissions system on Tuesday, saying that while the president has broad authority over who comes into the country, he cannot nullify the law passed by Congress establishing the program.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by individual refugees whose efforts to resettle in the US have been halted as well as major refugee aid groups, who argued that they have had to lay off staff because the administration froze funding for processing refugee applications overseas as well as support, such as short-term rental assistance for those already in the US, the AP reports.