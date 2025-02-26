House Narrowly Passes Big Budget Resolution

With a push from President Trump, House Republicans sent a GOP budget blueprint to passage Tuesday, a step toward delivering his "big, beautiful bill" with $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts despite a wall of opposition from Democrats and discomfort among Republicans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had almost no votes to spare in his bare-bones GOP majority and fought on all fronts—against Democrats, uneasy rank-and-file Republicans, and skeptical GOP senators—to advance the party's signature legislative package, the AP reports. Trump made calls to wayward GOP lawmakers and invited Republicans to the White House.