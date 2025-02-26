Big Moments From Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

President Trump held his first Cabinet meeting of his second term on Tuesday—and a lot of the talking was done by somebody who wasn't seated at the table. Trump asked Elon Musk, who is not an official Cabinet member, to discuss his work with DOGE. "Is anyone unhappy with Elon? If you are, we'll throw them out of here," Trump joked, per the Wall Street Journal. More:

DOGE. Trump praised Musk's email asking federal workers to justify their jobs, which some agency chiefs have resisted. Musk described it as a "pulse check," not a performance review, and said the email was sent with the president's approval, the New York Times reports. Musk praised Trump for putting together the "best Cabinet ever." The Times reports that Musk, who said he was confident he could cut $1 trillion from the federal budget, dominated the first part of the meeting. Trump later discussed a wide range of subjects.