Big Moments From Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

Non-Cabinet member Elon Musk dominated the early part of the meeting
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2025 2:14 PM CST
Big Moments From Trump's First Cabinet Meeting
President Trump holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.   (Pool via AP)

President Trump held his first Cabinet meeting of his second term on Tuesday—and a lot of the talking was done by somebody who wasn't seated at the table. Trump asked Elon Musk, who is not an official Cabinet member, to discuss his work with DOGE. "Is anyone unhappy with Elon? If you are, we'll throw them out of here," Trump joked, per the Wall Street Journal. More:

  • DOGE. Trump praised Musk's email asking federal workers to justify their jobs, which some agency chiefs have resisted. Musk described it as a "pulse check," not a performance review, and said the email was sent with the president's approval, the New York Times reports. Musk praised Trump for putting together the "best Cabinet ever." The Times reports that Musk, who said he was confident he could cut $1 trillion from the federal budget, dominated the first part of the meeting. Trump later discussed a wide range of subjects.

  • Ukraine. Trump opened the meeting by confirming that Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to sign a deal involving Ukrainian minerals and other resources. He later said that the deal would not include security guarantees, the Guardian reports. He said Vladimir Putin would have to make some concessions, but Ukraine should "forget about" joining NATO. "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started," he said.
  • Tariffs. Trump said he plans to hit the European Union with 25% tariffs on the import of cars, among other goods, the Times reports. "The European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," he said. Trump also criticized Canada, saying, "Without us, Canada can't make it. I say Canada should be our 51st state."
  • Measles. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation's top health official, was asked about the death of a child in the Texas measles outbreak. He described the outbreak as "not unusual" and said his agency is "watching" the outbreak, without providing specifics, the AP reports.
  • Afghanistan. Trump said all the generals involved in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should be fired, the Hill reports. "I'm not going to tell this man what to do, but I will say that if I had his place, I'd fire every single one of them," he said, gesturing to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth said the Pentagon is conducting a "complete review."
(More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X