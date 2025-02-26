Liam Payne's Blood Alcohol Level Was Extremely High

Before his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last year, Liam Payne was about as intoxicated as a person can be without losing consciousness, according to a report released by prosecutors. It states that the One Direction singer had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death," People reports. That works out to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.27%, more than triple the legal limit for drivers in the US, reports Billboard. According to the Cleveland Clinic, at levels higher than 0.30%, people generally "have alcohol poisoning, a potentially life-threatening condition, and experience loss of consciousness."