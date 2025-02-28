Oldest Known Holocaust Survivor Dies in NY

Rose Girone, who would have been unlikely to see her 30th birthday if she hadn't escaped Nazi Germany just in time, has died at age 113. Girone, the oldest known Holocaust survivor, died this week at a nursing home on Long Island. Girone, born into a Jewish family in Poland in 1912, was living in Germany and nine months pregnant when her husband and his father were sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp in 1938, the New York Times reports. She said in a 1996 interview that one of the soldiers who came to their home also wanted to arrest her, but another said, "No, she's pregnant—leave her alone."

After her father-in-law signed his shipping business over to the Nazis, they managed to get to Shanghai in 1939 with a visa—possibly fake—provided by relatives who had escaped to England. After Japanese occupiers forced the city's Jews into ghettos, the family "moved into a tiny, cockroach-infested room under the staircase of an apartment building that had once been a bathroom," CNN reports.