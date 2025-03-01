Zelensky: I Don't Think I Owe an Apology

Ukraine leader tells Fox News he thinks his relationship with Trump can be salvaged
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 1, 2025 5:22 AM CST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky departs after a meeting with President Trump at the White House Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky says his relationship with President Trump wasn't irreparably damaged on Friday despite their contentious Oval Office session. Zelensky spoke with Bret Baier of Fox News afterward, who asked if their ties could be salvaged:

  • "Yes, of course, because it's relations (about) more than two president(s)," he said, per the Washington Post. "It's the historical relations, strong relations between our people." He added: "We wanted very much to have only strong relations, and I'm very calm that we will have it."
  • Zelensky also said the public spat was "not good for both sides," per the Hill. "I was very open, but I can't change our Ukrainian attitude toward Russia." At another point, he reiterated: "I think it was not good. ... I just want to be honest, and I just want our partners to understand the situation correctly."

  • Baier also pressed Zelensky on whether he owed Trump an apology: "No, I respect the president and I respect American people," he said, per USA Today. "I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I'm not sure that we did something bad."
  • Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky during the meeting of not being grateful to the US, and Zelensky made a point to say he is "very thankful to Americans for all your support. ... You helped us to survive." He also tweeted his thanks to America and to President Trump.
