Zelensky: I Don't Think I Owe an Apology

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky says his relationship with President Trump wasn't irreparably damaged on Friday despite their contentious Oval Office session. Zelensky spoke with Bret Baier of Fox News afterward, who asked if their ties could be salvaged:
- "Yes, of course, because it's relations (about) more than two president(s)," he said, per the Washington Post. "It's the historical relations, strong relations between our people." He added: "We wanted very much to have only strong relations, and I'm very calm that we will have it."
- Zelensky also said the public spat was "not good for both sides," per the Hill. "I was very open, but I can't change our Ukrainian attitude toward Russia." At another point, he reiterated: "I think it was not good. ... I just want to be honest, and I just want our partners to understand the situation correctly."