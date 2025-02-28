Initial Autopsy Results of Hackman, Wife: No 'External Trauma'

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says that at this stage in the investigation, he's not ruling anything out in the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. That includes foul play, though it's not seen as a strong possibility. "I think I'm pretty confident there is no foul play just based on the lack of evidence of foul play, but we of course are not ruling that out," Mendoza told the Today show on Friday. Hackman and his wife were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday. A search warrant affidavit filed that day described circumstances "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation." The fire department said there were no signs of a carbon monoxide leak or gas leak, though neither possibility has been ruled out.

Medications. The sheriff said information about pills found near Arakawa's body has been passed to the medical investigator's office, NBC News reports. "That's obviously very important evidence at the scene," he said. "So yes, we're looking at that specifically and other medications that were possibly in the residence. That is something of concern." Arakawa's body was found in a bathroom at the home and Hackman's was in a mudroom. With both, there were signs of a sudden fall, police said.